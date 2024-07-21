Glen Powell's Twisters kickstarts with $80 million opening weekend; surpasses Godzilla X Kong in North America

Twisters beats Godzilla X Kong at domestic box office

As the weekend approached, the film was expected to earn between $50 million and $55 million. Twisters had the third biggest opening weekend of the year, surpassing “Godzilla vs. Kong” ($80 million), but coming in behind “Inside Out 2” ($154 million) and “Dune: Part Two” ($82 million). Twisters incurred production costs of $155 million. This sum does not account for the substantial expenses allocated to marketing. Universal Pictures backed the film and released it domestically, while Warner Bros. holds the rights for international release.

Geln Powell's Twisters ends box office deficit

Even though Twisters quickly became the top movie in the country, it faced tough comparisons to the same weekend in 2023. This is because last year at this time, Barbenheimer fever was taking over the nation. However, after a slow start to the summer, the box office is finally gaining momentum thanks to several highly successful blockbuster movies like Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, and A Quiet Place: Day One. According to Comscore, the year-to-date deficit has decreased from 21% to 17% over the past month, the report stated.

About Twisters

Lee, known for his Oscars 2021 nominated American drama Minari has directed Twisters which is a a standalone sequel to the 1996 disaster epic of the same name. Glen, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos play storm chasers in the movie who find themselves in the fight of their lives as multiple tornadoes converge over central Oklahoma. The film also features Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney and Sasha Lane in crucial characters.

Twisters released on July 19 worldwide.