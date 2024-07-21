Barbenheimer anniversary: 5 records broken by double feature of Oppenheimer, Barbie
It's the Barbenheimer anniversary. Exactly a year ago, Christopher Nolan's biography of J Robert Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's candy-coated satire Barbie released in cinemas on the same day. They couldn't be more dissimilar, but both films managed to cause huge dents at the global box office. (Also Read – Jonathan Nolan interview on Fallout and comparison to Oppenheimer: ‘Joked with my brother I made a Barbenheimer show’)
Barbie beats Nolan
Barbie not only beat Oppenheimer at the global box office, but also became the highest-grosser in the US history for Warner Bros, surpassing Nolan's 2008 blockbuster superhero film The Dark Knight.
Biggest opening weekend
Barbenheimer pulled off a combined opening weekend total of $310.8 million in the US, becoming the fourth highest ever after the opening weekends of Russo Brothers' Avengers: Endgame (2019), their Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).
Highest grosser for a female director
Ladybird and Little Women director Greta Gerwig led Barbie to become the highest grosser by a female director, surpassing Jia Ling's 2021 Chinese comedy Hi, Mom. The film earned over $1 billion at the global box office, and the phenomenon was called “Barbenbillion.”
Highest grossing biopic
Oppenheimer wasn't far behind as its $976 million total allowed it to become the highest grossing biopic after beating Bohemian Rhapsody (Freddie Mercury biopic starring Rami Malek). Additionally, it became the second highest R-rated movie after Todd Phillips' Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix.
Oscar domination
If Barbie beat Oppenheimer at the global box office, it returned the favour at the Academy Awards earlier this year. It fetched 13 nominations, and won Best Picture, Best Director for Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr, along with Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Original Score. Additionally, the 3-hour film became the highest-grossing and longest Best Picture winner since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).
Meanwhile, Barbie was also nominated in eight categories, but it managed only the Best Original Song for Billie Eillish's What Was I Made For?. Its male lead, Ryan Gosling, also got a nomination for his track I'm Just Ken.
