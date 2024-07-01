Inside Out 2 achieves milestone in animated cinematic history; surpassing $1 billion in global box office revenue

Disney and Pixar's much-anticipated sequel, Inside Out 2, has taken the world by storm, rewriting record books for animated films. In a stunning feat, the movie has become the fastest animated film to ever reach the coveted $1 billion mark at the global box office, achieving this milestone in less than three weeks. Also read: Inside Out 2 movie review: Pixar sequel gets even nerdier, more imaginative, and appropriately emotional Directed by Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 released on June 14, 2024 in cinemas worldwide.

A record-breaking move

Within the realm of animated cinema, Inside Out 2 has achieved a milestone that surpasses the prior record holder, Frozen 2 from the same studio, which required 25 days to attain the same benchmark.

The film's extraordinary success is further emphasised by its remarkable performance in India, where it garnered a significant ₹101.48 crores (approximately $12.7 million) within 19 days, making it the quickest animated film to join the ₹100 crore club in the country.

When it comes to international business, the animated follow-up minted $469.3 million (almost ₹4000 crore) in North America and $545.5 million (over ₹4,500 crore) abroad, for a total of $1.015 billion (almost ₹8,500 crore) globally, according to Variety.

It is the 11th animated movie ever to achieve that feat. The last film to reach the mark was Margot Robbie’s Barbie in 2023.

Happy moment for all

Reacting to the achievement, Disney’s executive vice president of theatrical distribution, Tony Chambers, earlier released a press release on Sunday. “We’re absolutely thrilled to have reached this phenomenal milestone in record time, and it once again proves that global audiences will come out for a great movie,” Tony said.

About the film

Directed by Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 released on June 14, 2024 in cinemas worldwide. Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, and Liza Lapira gave their voices to the beloved animated characters of the film. The film is written by Meg LeFauve.

Inside Out 2 is a sequel to the 2015 hit about the inner workings of a young girl's mind. In the second instalment, the lead character, Riley, has become a teenager and is grappling with new emotions, including anxiety and envy. The original Inside Out opened with about $90 million in its first weekend in the summer of 2015.