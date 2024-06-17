 Inside Out 2 scores biggest box office weekend of the year worldwide, mints ₹7 cr in India | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Inside Out 2 scores biggest box office weekend of the year worldwide, mints 7 cr in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 17, 2024 03:00 PM IST

Inside Out 2 took just the first few days to become the year’s best opener so far. In India too, the animated film has been performing well.

Inside Out 2 is off to a flying start at the box office. The animated film has taken the overseas box office by storm, and delivered the biggest collection of the year so far, both in the US and overseas. At the Indian box office too, the film is performing relatively well. The latest report on Sacnilk.com states that Inside Out 2 has 7.4 crore in three days of release. (Also read: Inside Out 2 movie review: Pixar sequel gets even nerdier, more imaginative, and appropriately emotional)

Inside Out 2 introduces four new characters in the sequel.
Inside Out 2 introduces four new characters in the sequel.

Indian box office

The latest report adds that Inside Out had a collection of 7.4 crore. It minted 1.5 crore on its first day of release, and saw a significant growth on day 2 and day 3, collecting 2.65 crore and 3.25 crore respectively. It is a decent opening weekend given the film faces a stiff competition from other releases such as Chandu Champion and Munjya. The same report also added that Inside Out 2 had 39.82 percent English occupancy on Sunday.

At the US box office

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Inside Out 2 opened to a staggering $155 million domestically over Father’s Day weekend. By doing so, the film has now become the second-biggest animated film of all time for a three-day weekend. Another Pixar film Incredibles 2 still holds the top spot for the biggest animated domestic opening at $182.7 million.

Overseas box office

Meanwhile, Inside Out 2 also had a strong opening weekend overseas. The same report adds that the film had a record collection of $140 million. Thus, the global total of the film now stands at $295 million.

Inside Out 2 opened to glowing reviews upon release and currently holds 92% score. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The sequel gives Sadness a chance to be the unsung hero, and rides on Joy as its emotional anchor. When relegated to the sides by Anxiety, Joy encounters an existential crisis. She's first in denial, and then heartbreakingly claims that growing up is all about 'feeling less joy.'”

Inside Out 2 scores biggest box office weekend of the year worldwide, mints 7 cr in India
