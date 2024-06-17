Munjya box office collection day 10: Mona Singh and Sharvari film enters 50 crore club in India

Munjya box office collection day 10: The Aditya Sarpotdar film earned its highest so far on Sunday. As per Sacnilk.com, Munjya has crossed ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office. Munjya is a horror-comedy which released in theatres on June 7. (Also Read | Munjya review: An average blend of horror and comedy with a CGI spooky twist) Abhay Verma in a still from Munjya.

Munjya India box office

The week one collection of the film is ₹35.3 crore. Munjya earned ₹3.5 crore on day 8 and ₹6.5 crore on day 9. The film earned its highest since its release on Sunday. It minted ₹8.50 crore nett in India on day 10 as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹53.8 crore. Munjya had an overall 46.35% Hindi occupancy on Sunday

About Munjya

Munjya stars Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, Suhas Joshi and Sathyaraj. The film has been produced by Maddock Films. Set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, Munjya is rooted in Marathi folklore. The film follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature and how he wreaks havoc in the life of Bittu, played by Abhay Verma of The Family Man fame.

In the film, Mona plays Pummy, a single working mother who is overly protective of Bittu. Munjya is reportedly set in the Maddock Films' horror comedy universe, Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022).

Munjya review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Abhay Verma flawlessly fits the character he is portraying, and he showcases a fine blend of being scared and courageous. There’s an eerie camaraderie between Bittu and Munjya, and while some scenes between them are disturbing, there’s something about these two that is cute. I have to mention Bittu’s friend Diljit (Taran Singh), who adds a heavy dose of laughter with his jokes. Sharvari delivers a decent performance in the beginning, and gets to shine only in the second half. Mona Singh is magical as a protective mother. She showcases some typical traits, and when it’s about comic timing, nobody’s matches her."