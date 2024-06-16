Munjya box office collection day 9: Mona Singh and Sharvari film sees huge jump, earns over 45 crore in India so far

Munjya box office collection day 9: The film, which has been going steady in theatres in India, earned well on Saturday. As per Sacnilk.com, Munjya is close to crossing the ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is rooted in Marathi folklore. (Also Read | Munjya's Spielberg aka Taran Singh heaps praise on Sathyaraj's dedication) A still from Munjya which released in theatres on June 7.

Munjya India box office

The film earned ₹35.3 crore in week one of its release. On day 8, the second Friday, it collected ₹3.5 crore. On day 9, the second Saturday, the film earned ₹6.5 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹45.3 crore. Munjya had an overall 37.60 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

About Munjya

Munjya is a horror-comedy which released in theatres on June 7. Munjya stars Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, Suhas Joshi and Sathyaraj. The film has been produced by Maddock Films. Munjya is reportedly set in the Maddock Films' horror comedy universe, Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022).

Set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, the film follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature and how he wreaks havoc in the life of Bittu, played by Abhay Verma of The Family Man fame. In the film, Mona plays Pummy, a single working mother who is overly protective of Bittu.

Sharvari talks about audience's response to Munjya

Recently speaking with news agency ANI, Sharvari expressed her gratitude towards fans for appreciating her movie. “I have waited to receive this kind of appreciation for so long...I am seriously out of words. The audience is giving immense love to our film. My mother is so proud of me...she has been with me through thick and thin and when she saw this film she said that she is proud of me. It meant so much," Sharvari had said.

She had added, “There's nothing better than receiving blessings from people. I remember when I surprised fans by visiting a theatre screening of Munjya, one woman came to me and blessed me. I am extremely grateful for all the love.”