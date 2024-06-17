Chandu Champion box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan film witnesses growth, crosses 20 crore in India

Chandu Champion box office collection day 3: The film, which has been performing well in theatres, earned its highest so far on Sunday. According to Sacnilk.com, Chandu Champion earned double digits on its third day of release. The film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. (Also Read | Chandu Champion review: Kartik Aaryan delivers a knockout performance in emotional, inspiring underdog story) Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion released on June 14.

Chandu Champion India box office

The film earned ₹4.75 crore on day one and ₹7 crore on day two. On day three the film minted ₹10 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹21.75 crore in India. Chandu Champion had an overall 32.47 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

About Chandu Champion

The film is based on the extraordinary life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. In the film, Kartik plays Chandu across ages and phases, including being an Indian Army soldier, a wrestler, a boxer, a 1965 war veteran and a swimmer. The film takes viewers on a rollercoaster journey of determination, resilience, and triumph.

Chandu Champion is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. Kartik's film made its grand entry onto the silver screen on Friday. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Chandu Champion review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "There are times when sports dramas tend to get a bit preachy or in case of a biopic, the makers show the protagonist as an undefeatable hero. In Chandu Champion, Kabir enters no such territories. He simply takes us through Murli's struggle, hardships, conviction, dedication and hard work that makes him reach his goal despite having no support of his family and constant ridicule from the society. Also, the film is devoid of any fancy frills in terms of dialogues, and you don't complain. It's the premise that you're more intrigued about: exploring and knowing Murli as a go-getter."