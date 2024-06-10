Amy Poehler says this about Priyanka Chopra's confidence: ‘She has a lot to be…’

The actor, who is looking forward to the release of the second instalment of the franchise, recently spoke to News18 Showsha, where she praised Priyanka, an Indian actor who has found a strong holding in Hollywood herself.

Amy loves Priyanka

In the interview, the actor, who is voicing the emotion Joy in the film, praised Priyanka.

She was asked which Bollywood star she thinks could enter the Inside Out universe, following which she asked for suggestions. When she was told about Priyanka, she was instantly on board.

“Actually, I know it is not really an emotion, but confidence is a very funny idea for another emotion down the line. Someone who is really cocky, that would be really funny. Priyanka has a lot to be confident about,” she said.

Meanwhile, actor Ananya Panday has already joined the universe in India. The actor has voiced the character Riley, the teenage girl around whom the film revolves, for the Hindi version of the film.

About the film

The Disney-Pixar returns to the mind of newly-minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for new emotions.

"Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up," read the film's synopsis.

The English version of the film is also voiced by Maya Hawke, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adele Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown. Inside Out 2, directed by Kelsey Mann, is slated to release on the big screen on June 14.