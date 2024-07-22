Glen Powell: I imagine myself as audience before saying yes to a role

Hollywood actor Glen Powell is undeniably on the rise, thanks to his standout performances in Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You and Richard Linklater's Hit Man. In a freewheeling chat with us, Powell shared insights into his decision-making process for selecting roles, which eventually leads to adding universal appeal to his projects. Glen Powell can be seen in the recently released film, Twisters

“It’s just instinct,” says the actor, adding that he always keeps in mind that he too “would be an audience member in the theatre to watch the film”. This mindset, Powell explains, keeps him grounded and connected to what the audience craves.

“I always keep that in mind when I’m reading something. There are a lot of great scripts out there. But one thing I always try to do is occupy the character. I always try to keep in mind: is this something that I, as a viewer, would want to see? Is this something I would turn up for?” adds the 35-year-old, whose highly anticipated film Twisters released recently.

His approach to his craft was significantly shaped by advice from Top Gun: Maverick producer, Jerry Bruckheimer. “He said, ‘Before you say yes to a movie, just close your eyes and watch the film [play] in your head. [Now,] are you the best person for that role? And is it something different?’ So that’s my process now,” says Powell, emphasising that the advice guided him in choosing roles that not only challenged him as an actor but also resonated with viewers.