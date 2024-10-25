Nicole Kidman claimed she was tired of ‘orgasm-ing’ for Babygirl; fans say ‘I’ll have whatever she’s having’

In a recent interview with The Sun, Nicole Kidman candidly discussed her experience filming her latest movie Babygirl, which has garnered significant acclaim. In the film, Nicole portrays a successful businesswoman seemingly leading a fulfilling life alongside Antonio Banderas who plays her husband. However, complications arise when a new intern, portrayed by Harris Dickinson, enters the picture, leading to an affair that upends her world. Nicole Kidman in Babygirl

One of the principal parts of the interview was when Nicole opened up about playing a sexually charged character in the film. “There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It’s like, ‘Don’t touch me’. There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm any more. Don’t come near me. I hate doing this. I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life!' I’m over it. It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout,” she said.

Fans had a lot to say about this rather strange revelation. The first reaction was amused support. “I support her actually, let Nicole be publicly weird,” said a netizen. “We've all been there,” beguiled another while one more fan commented, “I’ll have whatever she’s having.” Others pinpointed the reason behind this weird confession, saying it was more about getting publicity for the movie. “This is just the new PR move to create buzz about your movie? Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield just told such a similar anecdote about their lil romance movie,” said one. “Ok this is good marketing,” was another widely positive comment. “Cheap way to get attention. I always thought she was classier than this,” was a more bona fide statement made by another fan.

Nicole also said that it was the fact that female director Halina Reijn who she trusted was behind the lens. “I don’t think I could have done it, working with a man. I actually think the only way I could do this was with her because the two of us would sit and talk. We talked about so many things and still do, that is so secretive and vulnerable — but it’s safe,” she said. “Being in the hands of Halina I knew she wasn’t going to exploit me. I didn’t feel exploited,” the Oscar-winning star continued.

Nicole received some of the best reviews of her career for her role in the film when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September. Babygirl will be released in U.S. theatres on December 25.