Captain America Brave New World trailer: Red Hulk squares off against Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson

Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, offering fans a thrilling look at the chaos that ensues when Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) takes up the mantle of Captain America. Captain America: Brave New World trailer teases face off between Red Hulk and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson

The action-packed clip, lasting over two minutes, offers an exciting glimpse into the high-stakes global drama and the personal challenges Wilson faces as the new symbol of freedom and justice.

Set to premiere on February 14, 2025, Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson, who finds himself caught in an international crisis after meeting newly elected US President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, portrayed by Harrison Ford.

Ross, now taking on a darker persona as the Red Hulk, becomes a formidable adversary to Wilson's Captain America. The trailer gives fans a first look at the transformation of Ross into the Red Hulk, signalling a major conflict that will shake both the nation and the world.

The trailer teases intense national and global upheaval as Sam Wilson must navigate a dangerous international plot. The logline for the film hints at the grave stakes, "He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red," as per Deadline.

The reference to "seeing red" suggests that the plot involves an escalating crisis, likely tied to Ross' transformation into the Red Hulk, who serves as one of the movie's primary antagonists.

In addition to Mackie and Ford, the film features a star-studded cast, including Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres (the new Falcon), Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson. Fans are also eager to see the return of several MCU favourites in new roles, along with fresh faces that will play pivotal parts in this action-packed saga.

The release of the Captain America: Brave New World trailer comes at a crucial time for Marvel Studios, as the MCU continues to unfold its ambitious Phase Five slate.

This includes upcoming films such as Thunderbolts and Daredevil: Born Again, as well as previously released titles like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels.

On the small screen, Marvel fans can look forward to new seasons of Loki and What If...?, along with Secret Invasion, Echo, Agatha All Along, and the soon-to-be-released Ironheart and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

The new Captain America film, directed by Julius Onah, continues the legacy of the iconic superhero while bringing fresh challenges to Sam Wilson as the new face of Captain America. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025.