Brad Pitt's parents kept from grandkids amid his legal battle with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s long legal battle has drifted the former actor’s parents away from their grandchildren. The grandparents who once “lived for their grandkids” are now forced to live with the “heartbreaking” distance from them for the past eight years. The former Hollywood couple share six children–Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne. The couple was married from 2014 to 2016. The ongoing divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has led to heartbreaking estrangement for Pitt's parents, who have not seen their grandchildren for eight years.(AP)

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs alleges ‘his reputation has already been destroyed by’ US Government

Pitt’s parents fear distance from grandchildren

Pitt’s parents, William and Jane Pitt, have been among the many negatively impacted by the legal battle between the actors. The grandparents now fear they may “never be able” to spend quality time with their grandchildren again. An insider told the Daily Mail, “Brad Pitt's parents have not been able to see their beloved grandchildren for around eight years amid the ongoing divorce and legal battle between Brad and Angelina.”

The loving grandparents had played an active role in the children’s lives before Pitt and Jolie’s marriage collapsed. The two were frequently spotted spending time together. The source continued, “Prior to the separation, they were a part of the kids’ lives and they all spent a lot of time together. It is just heartbreaking to see that this is no longer the case. It is one thing for the kids to not see their father, but for Jane and Bill to not have any contact with their precious grandkids is sad.”

The source added, “They are in their 80s and to think that they would never be able to spend time with the kids again is just unbelievable.”

Also Read: Anthony Mackie claims audience will see a ‘very different’ Captain America in Brave New World

Estrangement is tough on both parties

Watching Pitt’s children Zahra and Shiloh drop their father’s surname from their names has been tough on the grandparents staying in Missouri. A separate source told the news outlet that the estrangement has been “tragic” for both the parties. The insider added, “They are grandparents who live for their grandkids but have not seen them in years. That is tragic for both sides.”

Recently Jolie’s estranged father, Jon Voigt also shared that he “doesn't talk to his grandchildren as much as [he would] like” and asked the former couple to call peace so their children can have some stability.