Diddy shows strange behaviour in court during bail hearing with family watching; decision out next week

On November 22, Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared in Manhattan federal court as part of his ongoing fight for a $50 million bail, and his entrance was anything but ordinary. The disgraced music mogul, unshackled, was seen sharing affectionate gestures with his family members who were present to support him during his bail hearing. This marks the fourth bail appeal from his legal team after three consecutive denials. The judge adjourned court for the day, with a decision on bail expected next week. In this courtroom sketch, attorney Marc Agnifolo, left, speaks at the podium, as Alexandra Shapiro, Sean Diddy Combs, and attorney Tony Riccio, seated second left to right, listen during a hearing in federal court, Friday, Nov. 24, 2024, in New York. (Jane Rosenberg via AP)(AP)

Diddy blows kisses for kids and family at court hearing

Contrary to Diddy’s reported struggles behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center, where he’s been grappling with tough conditions, including complaints about the food, the Bad Boy Records producer was seen greeting his loved ones in the second row with kisses, smiles, and waves—confident that his release was imminent.

His seven children, including Quincy Jones, Justin, and the twins D'Lila and Jessie, were all there in support, sitting in the gallery’s second row. Janice Combs, the mogul’s mother was also in attendance alongside his kids during the hearing.

The Combs family arrive at the Southern District of New York Federal Court to attend a hearing for Sean 'Diddy' Combs on November 22, 2024, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Diddy’s $50 million bail package

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs proposed a $50 million bail package with his Miami Beach mansion as collateral. His legal team also proposed house arrest, 24/7 surveillance, and no contact with alleged victims or witnesses. However, according to TMZ, the judge rejected this proposal, citing concerns about the mansion's dock, even though there was no boat present.

Alternative home detention options, including his NYC apartment, were discussed. Previous attempts at bail have been denied, with judges expressing concerns about Diddy's potential to influence the investigation and intimidate witnesses.

On the other hand, Diddy has sent a cease-and-desist letter in response to a new documentary about his former protégé, Shyne. While Diddy isn’t attempting to block the film’s release, sources told Page Six he wants to ensure that the facts are correctly presented, especially after Shyne accused him of making him take the fall in a 1999 nightclub shooting incident.

Shyne, whose real name is Jamal Barrow was found guilty and sentenced to prison time in a shooting incident involving Diddy and his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.

Diddy’s struggle behind the Brooklyn bars

The 55-year-old, currently held behind Brooklyn bars, was arrested in September on charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and other sexual assault cases. It's been over two months for him behind the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, a far cry from his luxurious life, and his complaints are said to be most centered around the facility's food menu. His lawyer in October said, "I think the food's probably the roughest part of it.”

The detention center marred with claims of murders and suicides, has previously housed high-profile figures like R. Kelly, Sam Bankman-Fried, and Jeffrey Epstein