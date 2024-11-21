‘Used as a pawn’, Jennifer Garner limits contact with Jennifer Lopez amid her divorce from Ben Affleck

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck prepare for a potentially long divorce battle, Jennifer Garner is finding herself caught in the middle. According to recent reports, Jennifer Garner has taken a step to establish boundaries with Lopez, limiting their interaction to matters solely related to her children with Ben Affleck. Also read: Jennifer Garner is ‘running’ to Ben Affleck after JLO split as boyfriend wants ‘wedding’ Jennifer Garner was married to Ben Affleck for almost a decade, and they share three kids together.

Garner limits her contact with JLo

According to Mirror, Garner felt used as a “pawn during the breakdown of Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck” and now only wants to communicate when it is related to her kids.

This comes after JLo filed for divorce from Ben, during which Garner reportedly played the role of 'marriage counsellor' trying the Hollywood couple to reconcile.

In a report by Dailymail, as per Mirror, sources shared that Garner played an important role in trying to get them together, which took a toll on the star.

“Jen no longer wishes to have communication with JLo unless it is do with the kids. Her friends feel she shouldn’t have allowed herself to get so involved in helping JLo to fix her marriage to Ben,” said a source.

Things got serious when when JLo's sister, Lynda went to visit Garner's daughter, Violet, at her university.

"JLo getting close to Violet felt odd to Jen and then Lynda went to meet Violet at her school. Jen’s loyalty is to the father of her kids - Ben - and their children. Because they love JLo. But Jen would never badmouth her or speak negatively about her. Everyone knows that if JLo wanted to spend time with her children aside from Violet, it would have to go through Jen,” added the source.

Jennifer Garner’s bond with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner was married to the Accountant star for almost a decade, and they share three kids together: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Despite their tumultuous split, which Ben attributed to his struggles with addiction, the former couple have maintained a cordial relationship while co-parenting their children.

In fact, when Lopez and Ben started living apart, Garner was reportedly working to call a truce between the two, hoping to bring them together.

Splitsville for Bennifer

After months of speculation, things are becoming clear that not all is well between Lopez and Ben. At the start of the year, Ben moved out of their marital home and rented a place near his ex-wife and kids in Brentwood while JLo was off touring the world. They missed celebrating their second anniversary, and Ben didn’t even show up for his wife's birthday. This came after they had gushed about their "greatest love story”, which was rekindled after a decade apart.

After rekindling their love, they tied the knot in 2022. Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, ending the couple's two years of marriage. She listed April 26 as their date of separation.

JLo opened up about this tumultuous chapter in Interview magazine, saying, "I thought I learned that, but I didn't. And then, this summer, I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'” However, recent reports suggest she is moving on, and is falling for her bodyguard.