Ben Affleck-JLo divorce derailing his Netflix project with BFF Matt Damon: ‘No release date at the moment’

Childhood besties Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s lifelong bond has just as much professionally translated into major career-high moments, including their first Oscar together for Good Will Hunting in 1998 and founding the artist-led studio Artists Equity in 2022. Over the years, the two peas in a pod brought alive numerous projects, being stationed in front of the camera or behind it. However, the inseparable Mattfleck duo has been the subject of disheartening headlines surrounding Affleck’s messy divorce from ex Jennifer Lopez. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's Artists Equity is also producing the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical Kiss Of The Spider Woman, which stars Jennifer Lopez.

The trio was recently involved in the production of the upcoming sports biopic Unstoppable, produced by the BFFs and featuring JLo in a supporting role. The buzz around the film, set to release on Prime Video in January 2025 following its limited theatrical release in December, has generated awkward discussions, with Lopez showing up to numerous premiere red carpet or screening highlights alone while Ben has missed out on the action.

Matt Damon by Ben Affleck's side amid JLo divorce

At a time like this, the Batman star has undoubtedly “been leaning heavily on Matt,” a source told Page Six. “Matt has always been an amazing friend to Ben and he’s really really being there for him right now” as the “On the Floor” songstress filed for divorce from Gone Girl actor on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony this year.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's RIP movie's production has ‘slowed’ down

While Damon is being there for his best friend, the creative duo has another project, the Netflix crime thriller RIP to worry about. “With Ben’s divorce and everything going on in his personal life, production on the film has slowed and there’s no release date at the moment,” the insider weighed in.

Netflix’s official TUDUM page dedicated to the forthcoming film also determines, “all info about RIP’s plot is currently top secret.” It barely digs into Damon and Affleck’s collaborative history in the film industry and lays down the preliminary cast announcements. Nothing beyond that.

Page Six’s source reflected the sentiment, saying that the pair is “still working on the project, but there’s not a firm deadline with any of it.” The Artists Equity co-founders’ RIP movie is just one of the “few different projects” they’re working on at the moment. Nevertheless, “their main focus has been on Netflix crime thriller.” Despite the wholehearted dedication, the insider explained how “things just haven’t been progressing as quickly as they initially planned.”

What do we know about Netflix RIP movie so far?

Just hours ago, Deadline reported that John Wick: Chapter 4 actor Scott Adkins has also joined the Netflix film’s cast. He is expected to play the brother of Affleck’s character. Writer-director Joe Carnahan helms the Artists Equity production. Its leading cast boasts the talents of Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Nestor Carbonell.

Although Netflix’s official page doesn’t give away much about the film, Deadline’s latest reveal updates us on its plot. The outlet describes the movie: “RIP follows a team of Miami cops whose trust begins to fray when they discover millions in cash in a derelict stash house. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything for the team is called into question — including who they can rely on.”