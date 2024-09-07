Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Unstoppable director reveals if there was awkwardness on set: ‘I know Ben better but…’

Jennifer Lopez may have filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, but the two are effectively still working together, though not as co-stars. In an interview with Variety, Unstoppable director William Goldenberg opened up on whether there was any awkwardness between them on the sets, given Ben is a co-producer and Jennifer the lead actor. (Also Read: Jennifer Lopez stuns in racy skin-baring dress at TIFF 2024 as Ben Affleck avoids any ‘awkward run-ins’) Ben Affleck has co-produced Unstoppable starring his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez

What William said

The director said “not really” when asked if there was any awkwardness on his film's sets. “Everybody’s a professional, and that’s their own personal thing. I love them both. I mean, I know Ben better, but Jennifer was literally a dream to work with. She was incredible. And their personal life is their personal life,” he added.

Unstoppable, a biographical sports drama, marks William's directorial debut. Ben Affleck, along with his longtime friend and producing partner Matt Damon, have given William his big break with direction under their banner Artists Equity. William has been an editor on Ben's directorials, including Gone Baby Gone (2007), Argo (2012), Live By Night (2016), and Air, which released last year and also starred both Ben and Matt.

Interestingly, Jennifer came on board Unstoppable via Ben. William pitched the idea of Unstoppable to Ben when they were working together on Air. Ben not only decided to produce it, but also got his wife Jennifer on board as the lead. However, weeks before Unstoppable's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this week, Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben after a marriage that lasted a little over 2 years.

Unstoppable premiere at Venice

Jennifer Lopez infused TIFF with a dose of A-list glamour Friday at the world premiere of Unstoppable, which earned a rousing ovation. She made her first red carpet appearance since the announcement of her divorce from Ben Affleck, who co-produced the film but was not in attendance.

Jennifer wore a skin-baring metallic silver gown with seemingly nothing but giant black velvet bows holding it together, her hair long and loose. Sky-high silver platform heels finished the look.

In Unstoppable, Jennifer plays Judy, the mother of high-school wrestler Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome) who, though born with only one leg, doggedly pursued – and achieved – his dream of becoming a US university champion.

Oscar nominee Don Cheadle and Michael Pena play his demanding coaches, and Bobby Cannavale plays his abusive stepfather, who repeatedly puts the family in jeopardy.

Unstoppable tells Robles's inspiring story while also delving into the difficulties of his family life, and showcasing his close relationship with his mother.