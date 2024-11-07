Amid messy divorce, Jennifer Lopez wants to maintain strong bond with Ben Affleck's kids: Report

Despite reports of turmoil in their relationship, Jennifer Lopez remains committed to maintaining a connection with Ben Affleck's children. According to a new report, she is devoted to keeping a strong relationship with them. Also read: Jennifer Lopez is still ‘obsessed’ with ex husband Ben Affleck after split: Report Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)(AFP)

For the sake of the kids

As per a report in People, the global icon, 55, who filed for divorce from Ben, 52, in August, continues to communicate with his kids: Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with his former wife Jennifer Garner.

"Jennifer is doing well. She doesn't dwell on the past. She's so grateful for everything that she has. The divorce is still being worked out,” said a source.

The source added, “Jennifer keeps in touch with the Affleck kids. Her whole family loves them. She wants them to know that they can always reach out if they need anything at all."

The report comes after Jennifer’s sister Lynda was photographed visiting Ben’s daughter Violet at Yale University. "New Haven with my favorite Yalie," Lynda’s caption read as she posed for a picture with the student.

Meanwhile, Ben called Jennifer “spectacular” while speaking about her work in the upcoming wrestling biopic Unstoppable, in which she stars as the mother of the wrestling champ.

"Jennifer is spectacular," Ben told Entertainment Tonight while speaking about the similarities between Unstoppable and Small Things Like These.

About the couple

Jennifer and Ben’s love story seemed straight out of a fairytale but it wasn't destined for a happily ever after. Their romance first thrilled millions in the early 2000s. After rekindling their love, they tied the knot in 2022. Jennifer filed for divorce on August 20, ending the couple's two years of marriage. She listed April 26 as their date of separation.

Back in May, it was reported that Ben and Jennifer were not living together in their Los Angeles home. Instead, he was staying in another property while filming The Accountant 2. Though Ben and Jennifer were seen together at various events in the spring, they spent much of the summer on opposite coasts.

In June, they put the mansion they shared in Beverly Hills since June 2023 on the market. Ben later purchased a new $20 million home in Los Angeles in July. At the moment, the divorce is being mapped out.