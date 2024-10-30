Unstoppable trailer: Jennifer Lopez strives to overcome odds in Ben Affleck-produced wrestling drama. Watch

Unstoppable trailer released

The trailer introduces Jharrel Jerome and Jennifer as Anthony and his mother Judy Robles, respectively, in the sports biopic. The trailer reveals that it is an inspiring tale of an Arizona-born athlete born with one leg fighting to be known as a champion.

“Why do you wrestle?” asks Anthony’s coach Bobby Williams, played by Michael Peña, in the trailer.

To which, Jerome’s Anthony replied, “When people look at me the first thing they see is what's missing”. He is ten seen going toe to toe with his fellow wrestlers in and out of the ring.

“If I win, having one leg won't be the most important thing about me,” he said.

Later, Jennifer delivers a pep talk to her son. “You make people believe in something,” she said, adding, “When they see you, they don’t see someone who’s missing a leg. They see someone who is unstoppable”. And that sets the base for the story. The trailer is followed by a lot of thrilling matches in the ring, with Jennifer cheering for her son in the crowd. The trailer highlights the film's emotional depth and thrilling action sequences.

Jennifer also shared the trailer on her social media.

The film will screen in select theaters on December 6, before coming to Prime Video on January 16, 2025.

About the film

Unstoppable tells the true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel) who was born with one leg but whose indomitable spirit and unbreakable resolve empowered him to defy the odds and pursue his dreams. With the love and support of his mother Judy (Jennifer), and the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony fights through adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team. The film also stars Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle.

The film marks Oscar-winning Argo editor William Goldenberg’s directorial debut. Eric Champnella, Alex Harris and John Hindman penned the script, which was based on Anthony’s book with Austin Murphy, Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion.