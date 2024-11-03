Jennifer Lopez is still ‘obsessed’ with ex husband Ben Affleck after split: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s separation is not going smoothly. A new report suggested that she is obsessed with her estranged husband, saying it is unhealthy. Also read: Jennifer Lopez is ‘grateful’ to Ben Affleck for one ‘beautiful’ thing in her life despite tough year Ben Affleck and member Jennifer Lopez at a premiere for the film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story in Los Angeles, February 13, 2024. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Tough split

According to Intouch Weekly, Jennifer has not moved on from Ben, with whom she was married for two years. A source stated that she is desperate to find out what he’s up to.

The source said that, while “she claims to be moving on from Ben, the truth is quite the opposite. She’s still totally obsessed with him and even has Google Alerts set up for his name, which is just beyond unhealthy”.

“Any time she sees their mutual friends, she steers the conversation to Ben. She often finds excuses to swing by his house, dropping off items just to linger and see what he’s up to. And anytime she talks to Matt Damon, it’s always about Ben,” added the source.

For JLo, 55, her heart is still aching, with a source telling Interview Magazine that her split made it feel “like my whole f–king world exploded”. But Ben, 52, is making attempts to move on with his life after the singer filed for divorce on August 18.

It is reported that the Gone Girl star has been quietly reuniting with his first former wife, Jennifer Garner, to co-parent their kids. They attended an evening event together with their 15-year-old child, Fin, which J. Lo also attended alongside Emme, 16, her child with ex Marc Anthony.

A different source also confirmed that Ben is working on himself post-divorce, telling People the A-list actor is “very focused on work and his kids” and “staying busy and happy”.

He is focusing on his future projects, which include The Accountant 2, set to release in April 2025, and his next directorial endeavour, Animals, alongside best friend Matt Damon, 54.

About the couple

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were once the ultimate couple goals, not just once, but twice. Their romance first thrilled millions in the early 2000s. After rekindling their love, they tied the knot in 2022. After a summer spent apart on opposite coasts, Jennifer filed for divorce, citing April 26 as their official date of separation.