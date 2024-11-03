Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jennifer Lopez is still ‘obsessed’ with ex husband Ben Affleck after split: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Nov 03, 2024 09:11 PM IST

According to Intouch Weekly, Jennifer Lopez has not moved on from Ben Affleck, and is desperate to find out what he’s up to.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s separation is not going smoothly. A new report suggested that she is obsessed with her estranged husband, saying it is unhealthy. Also read: Jennifer Lopez is ‘grateful’ to Ben Affleck for one ‘beautiful’ thing in her life despite tough year

Ben Affleck and member Jennifer Lopez at a premiere for the film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story in Los Angeles, February 13, 2024. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)
Ben Affleck and member Jennifer Lopez at a premiere for the film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story in Los Angeles, February 13, 2024. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Tough split

According to Intouch Weekly, Jennifer has not moved on from Ben, with whom she was married for two years. A source stated that she is desperate to find out what he’s up to.

The source said that, while “she claims to be moving on from Ben, the truth is quite the opposite. She’s still totally obsessed with him and even has Google Alerts set up for his name, which is just beyond unhealthy”.

“Any time she sees their mutual friends, she steers the conversation to Ben. She often finds excuses to swing by his house, dropping off items just to linger and see what he’s up to. And anytime she talks to Matt Damon, it’s always about Ben,” added the source.

For JLo, 55, her heart is still aching, with a source telling Interview Magazine that her split made it feel “like my whole f–king world exploded”. But Ben, 52, is making attempts to move on with his life after the singer filed for divorce on August 18.

It is reported that the Gone Girl star has been quietly reuniting with his first former wife, Jennifer Garner, to co-parent their kids. They attended an evening event together with their 15-year-old child, Fin, which J. Lo also attended alongside Emme, 16, her child with ex Marc Anthony.

A different source also confirmed that Ben is working on himself post-divorce, telling People the A-list actor is “very focused on work and his kids” and “staying busy and happy”.

He is focusing on his future projects, which include The Accountant 2, set to release in April 2025, and his next directorial endeavour, Animals, alongside best friend Matt Damon, 54.

About the couple

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were once the ultimate couple goals, not just once, but twice. Their romance first thrilled millions in the early 2000s. After rekindling their love, they tied the knot in 2022. After a summer spent apart on opposite coasts, Jennifer filed for divorce, citing April 26 as their official date of separation.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //