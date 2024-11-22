A 23-year-old Indian student, Aryan Reddy, died in a tragic accident on November 13 while celebrating his birthday in Atlanta, Georgia. Reddy, a Master of Science student at Kansas State University, accidentally misfired a hunting gun he had recently purchased while cleaning it during the celebration. Hailing from Sairam Nagar in Telangana, he recently acquired a hunting gun license in the U.S. according to NDTV. Indian student in US accidentally shoots himself during Birthday celebration(Representational image)

Aryan Reddy, 23, shoots himself in Georgia

Aryan tragically lost his life after accidentally discharging his newly purchased hunting rifle while cleaning it, according to NDTV. Upon hearing the gunshot, his friends rushed to the room and found him lying in a pool of blood, officials said.

They immediately took him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead. The gunshot struck his chest, and despite their quick action, he could not be saved. Originally from Telangana’s Bhuvanagiri district, Reddy’s family now resides in Uppal. His grieving family awaits the return of his body, which officials have confirmed will be flown to his hometown later tonight.