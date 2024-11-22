‘Gross and disgusting’: UFC boss Dana White slams politics after helping Trump win

UFC boss Dana White is officially done with politics. After helping Donald Trump secure his 2020 victory, White had a lot to say about his brief stint in the political spotlight. However, just to make sure no one gets the wrong idea about his 25-year friendship with the MAGA, White reaffirmed his admiration for Trump, calling him “tougher and more badass than anybody” after recounting a chilling assassination attempt on the president. CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White, US President-elect Donald Trump, singer Kid Rock and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk pose for a photo as they attend UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York, on November 16, 2024.(AFP)

Dana White officially done with politics

After throwing his weight behind Donald Trump during the 2020 election, White made it clear at UFC 309 that he’s done with the political game. When asked about his next campaign involvement, he didn’t hold back, telling The New Yorker, “I’m never f–king doing this again.”

“I want nothing to do with this s–t. It’s gross. It’s disgusting. I want nothing to do with politics,” he told the magazine. UFC CEO was a key figure in Trump’s 2024 victory, leveraging his platform to help the former president reach young, male voters, a crucial factor in securing his re-election.

“Nobody deserves this more than him, and nobody deserves this more than his family does,” White said after endorsing Trump during the the Republican National Convention. “He keeps going forward, he doesn’t quit, he’s the most resilient, hard-working man I’ve ever met in my life, his family are incredible people,” he added.

However, his support for Trump, which came out of a decades-long friendship, wasn’t enough to keep him in the political ring for long.

Dana White Calls Trump ‘tougher and badass’

Just one day after UFC legend Chael Sonnen speculated that Dana White might leave his UFC position if President-elect Donald Trump offered him the role of Chief of Staff, White made it clear that politics is not his cup of tea. Still, he couldn't resist praising Trump’s resilience, calling him “tougher and more badass than anybody.”

You can only hope to be a fraction of the man he is, especially after someone tried to take seven shots at his head with a high-powered rifle during a Pennsylvania rally,” he said according to the POST referring to Trump’s July assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump was at UFC 309 in New York City last weekend, where he watched Jon Jones win his UFC heavyweight title match against Stipe Miocic. After the fight, UFC President Dana White was questioned about whether Trump's time in the White House would be good for the UFC's business. To which White said, "I think it’s positive for the world to be honest with you," he said according to Sportbible.

"No matter what side of the fence you sit on politically, you cannot deny there’s almost like this weight that’s been lifted off the country right now and this sigh of relief.” White added, "Things are already getting better. He’s not even in there yet.