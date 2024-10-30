Diwali 2024: New York City’s World Trade Center illuminated in lights | Video

New York's One World Trade Center, the tallest building in the US, was on Tuesday lit up in vibrant colours ahead of Diwali. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the tower appeared striking as colourful lights formed various patterns, including diyas. One World Trade Center lit up on Tuesday(ANI)

Dilip Chauhan, deputy commissioner of New York City's mayor’s office for international affairs, said, “This year, Diwali is special. For the first time in the history of New York City, schools will be closed on Friday, November 1 for the festival of Diwali.”

Earlier, US President Joe Biden celebrated Diwali at the White House on Monday, with over 600 prominent Indian Americans in attendance, according to news agency PTI. Joe Biden extended Diwali greetings, underscoring the festival’s importance and noting that it is “proudly celebrated at the White House today.”

He acknowledged the contributions of the South Asian American community to the United States, describing it as the “fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world.”

Speaking at the White House Diwali celebration on Monday (local time), Biden said, “The South Asian American community has enriched every part of American life.”

“Yours is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world...Now, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly in the White House,” Biden added.

The President also recalled hosting the first Diwali celebration at the Vice President's residence with First Lady Jill Biden in 2016. He highlighted the diversity of his administration, noting figures like Vice President Kamala Harris and US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

Diwali celebrations at the White House began under President George W. Bush in 2003 and have included memorable events like President Barack Obama lighting a diya in the Oval Office and then-Vice President Biden hosting a reception in 2016.

Diwali, also called the Festival of Lights, is a Hindu festival celebrated by millions worldwide. It signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, honouring Lord Rama's return to his kingdom after defeating Ravana. The festival, lasting five days, involves lighting diyas, fireworks, and decorating homes with rangoli. Families exchange gifts, enjoy festive meals, and pray to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.