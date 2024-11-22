Trump’s new press secretary Karoline Leavitt goes LOL over Ellen DeGeneres' UK move

Karoline Leavitt, Donald Trump’s newly appointed press secretary, reportedly burst out laughing when asked about Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s move to the UK. This comes after Tesla mogul Elon Musk also commented on the comedian leaving the country following Trump’s reelection in the 2024 presidential election. DeGeneres had previously expressed her support for Vice President Kamala Harris. (Also read: Elon Musk mocks Ellen DeGeneres with wild Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs conspiracy theory) Karoline Leavitt, newly appointed White House Press Secretary under Trump, laughed off questions about Ellen DeGeneres relocating to the UK,(AP, X)

Karoline Leavitt reacts to Ellen DeGeneres's leaving the US

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have reportedly chosen to make the UK their permanent home, securing a residence in the rural South West of England way before the election. TMZ suggests that the couple decided to fully relocate to their new British home, following feelings of “disillusionment” with Donald Trump’s victory earlier this month.

The President-elect, on the other hand, has been revealing the names of his upcoming cabinet picks, with Karoline Leavitt being named White House Press Secretary, making history as the youngest person ever to hold that position.

According to TMZ, when they reached out to her for comments on Ellen DeGeneres' move, they received less commentary and more of a "HAHAHA."

Ellen had publicly supported Kamala Harris for President back in August, expressing her eagerness for the Vice President to claim the White House, and wrote, “There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president.”

Who is Karoline Leavitt?

Karoline Leavitt, 27, is set to become the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history under Donald Trump, surpassing Ronald Ziegler, who was 29 when he held the role in 1969. A New Hampshire native, Leavitt has built a reputation as a quick-witted spokesperson and a pro-Trump supporter who is not shy of cameras. One might recognise her for her aggressive defense of Trump in television interviews and is seen as a key player in his media strategy.

“Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary,” Trump said in a statement. "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we Make America Great Again.”

Before joining his 2024 campaign, she served as a spokesperson for MAGA Inc., a super PAC supporting Trump, and ran for Congress in 2022, winning the Republican primary before losing to incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas.

Leavitt previously worked in the White House press office during Trump’s first term and as communications director for Rep. Elise Stefanik, whom Trump has nominated as U.N. ambassador. Meanwhile, Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican nominated for attorney general, withdrew after struggling to secure Senate support.