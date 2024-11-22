Elon Musk mocks Ellen DeGeneres with wild Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs conspiracy theory

Elon Musk has publicly mocked Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi's decision to leave the United States and settle in the United Kingdom, using a cheap Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs conspiracy theory. Elon Musk criticizes Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's move to the UK amid Trump’s election win.(File Images)

The Hollywood couple reportedly relocated to England’s Cotswolds shortly before the 2024 presidential election, which saw Donald Trump win a second non-consecutive term as President, per The Wrap.

Sources close to the pair told TMZ that their decision was motivated by a desire to “get the h**l out” of the US. The move has sparked a variety of reactions, including a pointed response from Musk, who took to his social media platform X, (formerly Twitter), to weigh in on the matter.

Musk connects Ellen DeGeneres to disgraced rapper, Diddy with wild theory

Musk cited a post that claimed that DeGeneres knows too much about Diddy and the so-called “freak-off” parties to be true, adding an ‘eyebrow-raising’ emoji without further elaboration. His comment fueled online chatter, with some users referencing conspiracy theories involving Jeffrey Epstein, while others highlighted Musk’s own alleged connections to “closed friend” Combs.

The Tesla boss, who has previously called Combs a “close friend,” faced scrutiny earlier this year for his ties to the disgraced music mogul. Musk had mentioned that Combs was an investor in X but later expressed surprise at the extent of the allegations against him, stating on the platform, “I wonder how many people knew about this.”

Musk's mockery stemmed from an original post made by The Ellen Show host back in November 4, 2016. “Happy birthday, P Diddy, Puff Daddy, Sean Combs, or as I call him, Cuddle McSnugglestuff. You don't need to know why. @iamdiddy,” DeGeneres wished. And the the user who has added the screenshot added, “It makes sense why she fled the country after the election.”

Meanwhile, DeGeneres and de Rossi seem to embrace new country life in a rural area of England. In recent days, the couple was seen at the pub enjoying the Irish band along with James Blunt and Natalie Imbroglio. Their new house puts them into a circle of similar company members, such as David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and Patrick Stewart.