Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi move to England after Donald Trump's win, wanted to 'get the hell out' post election

Talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly left the United States and moved to England with her actor-wife Portia de Rossi. TMZ reported that the celeb couple was disillusioned with Donald Trump's victory in the US election and wanted to leave the country. (Also read: Nothing that I say will change him: Ellen on why she will never invite Trump on her show) Celeb couple Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi have reportedly moved to the UK

Ellen and Portia leave the US for England

TMZ cited sources with 'direct knowledge' of Ellen and Portia's move and said that the couple has now settled in a new home in the Cotswolds -- a region in South West England, about 2 hours from London.

The report states that while Ellen and Portia had bought the place before the US elections, they decided to move after Trump's win earlier this month. The source said they were "very disillusioned" with Trump's victory and immediately decided "to get the hell out." The move may be permanent for the celeb couple, as the TMZ report also claims that they are now listing their house in Montecito, California. They had previously sold their other mansion in the US for $96 million.

Ellen DeGeneres' support for Kamala Harris

Ellen and Portia were among the most vocal supporters of Donald Trump's key rival in the 2024 US presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris. "There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president," Ellen wrote on Instagram in September. She also donated $3,300 to Harris' campaign. While several celebrities had threatened to leave the US if Trump won, Ellen is the first to make good on that promise.

Ellen had famously vowed never to invite Donald Trump on her show, saying she did not agree with her brand of politics, particularly his strong stance against liberal media.