Elon Musk slams TIME’s wild to-do list, reveals his real goal: ‘I’m trying to get…’

Elon Musk isn’t exactly thrilled with the “to-do list” that TIME magazine slapped on its December cover. The list, which includes everything from buying Twitter to getting Trump elected, had the internet buzzing. But Musk was quick to clear the air, explaining that this wasn’t his personal checklist. In fact, his real goal is a bit more, shall we say, intergalactic, stressing that some of the items were simply part of that bigger vision. Elon Musk criticized Substack's new Notes feature, calling it a Twitter clone. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Elon Musk clears the air on TIME’s ‘To-Do List’

On November 21, the newly appointed head of Trump’s cabinet initiative, DOGE, received a major TIME magazine shoutout. The cover highlighted Tesla owner Elon Musk, dubbing him the "Kingmaker" and emphasising his key role in the recent presidential election, where Donald Trump regained the White House. Musk was recognized as one of Trump's biggest donors and a staunch supporter throughout the campaign.

TIME magazine's December cover posed the question, "Citizen Musk: What's next on his to-do list?" The cover photo of the 53-year-old tech mogul was accompanied by a checklist of his major accomplishments, including "Electric Vehicles," "Become the richest man," "Buy Twitter," "Launch Rocket," "Return Rocket," "Implant human brain chip," "Get Trump elected," and "Work from Mar-a-Lago." "Slash $2 trillion" and "Fly to Mars" remained unchecked on the list.

But the SpaceX CEO didn’t seem pleased with the surprising gesture and unexpected shout-out. He took to his social media platform, X, to slam the wild ‘to-do’ list and reveal his actual agenda, which should be on the list, not what’s actually pinned.

“To be clear, I have not done any media interviews and this is not actually my checklist,” he wrote on a reposted picture. “I am trying to make life multiplanetary to maximise the probable lifespan of consciousness. Some of the items below are needed for that,” Musk added.

Elon Musk mocks Ellen DeGeneres

Elon Musk clearly can’t resist taking a swipe at his critics—or, it seems, even Trump’s critics these days. The billionaire CEO regularly makes time to respond to posts on his X platform. Recently, he had a field day with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s decision to pack up and move to the U.K. Musk couldn’t help but share a post that implied DeGeneres was a bit too close to Diddy and knows details about his alleged “freak-off” parties. Of course, Musk added an ‘eyebrow-raising’ emoji for emphasis but didn’t bother to elaborate.

It’s just another day for him, making wild claims about celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Eminem being connected to the disgraced music mogul who’s currently serving time behind bars in Brooklyn in charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and other sexual assault cases.

Musk’s jab came from a post originally shared by Ellen DeGeneres on November 4, 2016, where she wished P. Diddy a happy birthday. “Happy birthday, P Diddy, Puff Daddy, Sean Combs, or as I call him, Cuddle McSnugglestuff. You don't need to know why. @iamdiddy.” A user who shared the screenshot of the post added, “Now we know why she fled the country after the election.”.