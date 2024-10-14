Marc Benioff, the owner of Time magazine, has called out Vice President Kamala Harris for declining multiple interview requests with the publication as the 2024 White House campaign intensifies. Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage during a campaign rally at the Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on the campus of East Carolina University. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Benioff, known for founding Salesforce.com and owning Time since 2018, wrote in his recent tweet, “Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris — unlike every other Presidential candidate,”

“We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full. Why isn’t the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level? #TrustMatters #TransparencyMatters #Leadership.”

Times previously accused for favouring Trump

In a recent Time profile of Harris, writer Charlotte Alter underscored the vice president's consistent refusal to sit down with the magazine. Alter pointed out that former US President Donald Trump “talked about his policy vision with a TIME reporter for 90 minutes across two interviews. [Joe] Biden spoke to TIME at similar length before dropping out of the race.”

“When she does do interviews, she mostly favours local media, culture podcasts, or friendly talk shows,” Alter wrote in the article. “Harris declined repeated requests for an interview for this story.”

Despite numerous attempts by Time, Harris made it clear she had no interest in speaking with the magazine. Instead, she has opted for appearances on shows such as The View, the podcast Call Her Daddy, The Howard Stern Show, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Among these appearances, Harris featured on just one hard-news program, 60 Minutes, last Monday.

In August, Time was criticized for running a favourable profile of Harris even though she had not agreed to an interview at the time. Now, with Election Day just weeks away, new polls indicate that Harris may be losing momentum in her race against former President Trump.

In the presidential election, where transparency and communication with the public are highly valued, Mahatma Gandhi's words, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others,” are really viable.