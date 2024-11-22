‘WWIII has officially begun’: Ukraine’s ex-commander makes chilling claims

Valery Zaluzhny, the former Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine, claims that the world has officially entered the phase of World War III. According to Zaluzhny, the direct involvement of two superpowers, Russia and the U.S., in the war on Ukraine proves this. He suggests that the conflict has escalated beyond a regional war with Russia, now involving global players like North Korea, Iran, and potentially China. , Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valery Zaluzhny (L) looks on waiting for the arrival of Ukrainian president in London, (AFP)

'WWIII has officially begun'

Valery Zaluzhny, now Ukraine's envoy to the UK, spoke at Ukrainska Pravda's UP100 award ceremony. According to Politico, he remarked, “I believe that in 2024 we can absolutely believe that the Third World War has begun.”

He points to the presence of North Korean soldiers, Iranian drones openly targeting civilians, and the influx of North Korean and Chinese weapons into the battlefield as evidence of a broader, international dimension to the war. "Because in 2024, Ukraine is no longer facing Russia. Soldiers from North Korea are standing in front of Ukraine. Let's be honest,” he added to his speech. “Already in Ukraine, the Iranian 'Shahedis' are killing civilians absolutely openly, without any shame.” Russia has deployed 50,000 troops from both Russia and North Korea to the Kursk region to reclaim territory lost to Ukraine.

Zaluzhny calls for support, warns of dire consequences

Zaluzhny was removed from his military post in February amid reported disagreements with Zelenskyy over war strategies. His rising popularity and growing influence, which some saw as a potential political challenge to Zelensky, also played a role in his dismissal. In his latest speech, the former top military leader urged Ukraine’s allies to act decisively to prevent the conflict from spiraling further. “It is still possible to stop this war here, on the territory of Ukraine. But for some reason, our partners refuse to understand this.”

He emphasised the mounting pressure on Ukraine, pointing to the growing number of adversaries. “With advanced technology, Ukraine can endure, but victory remains uncertain without greater support,” he cautioned.

Russia fires ballistic missiles at Ukraine on Thursday

Speculation about the onset of World War III intensified following U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to deploy American-supplied long-range missiles against Russian targets. In response, Russia launched a new type of ballistic missile at Ukraine on Thursday. Putin has earlier warned that any nation supplying weapons to Ukraine, including the U.S. and the U.K., will be targeted by Russian missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin clarified reports surrounding the strike, stating that his forces used a medium-range hypersonic missile to hit a facility in Dnipro. “This is a clear and severe escalation in the scale and brutality of this war,” Zelensky said in response. Meanwhile, The presence of over 10,000 North Korean troops in Moscow was a key factor in the U.S. and U.K.’s decision to approve Ukraine's missile strikes into Russia.