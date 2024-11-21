Viral video claims Russian official told ‘to remain silent’ on ICBM strike on Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova allegedly received a phone call during a press conference on Thursday, where “higher officials” instructed her to not speak about the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by Moscow during an attack on Ukraine, Kyiv Post reported. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova (X)

A video from the press conference has surfaced online, showing Zakharova being directed by top Russian officials to stay silent on the matter. The clip, which has since gone viral, captures Zakharova receiving a phone call mid-conference, during which she mentions she is in the middle of addressing the media.



"Masha, don't comment at all on the ballistic missile strike on Yuzhmash, as the Westerners started talking about it," the person on the call reportedly told Zakharova, according to a translation provided by the Kyiv Post.

HT cannot independently verify the authenticity of this video.

ICBM attack on Ukraine

Ukraine on Thursday alleged that Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) overnight targeting one of its cities. If verified, it would mark the first instance of Moscow deploying such a weapon in the conflict.

However, Ukraine did not present evidence to substantiate its claim that an ICBM was used in the attack on the central city of Dnipro.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the missile’s “speed and altitude” aligned with the characteristics of an ICBM. The Kremlin declined to comment on the incident, according to the Associated Press.

The attack occurred during a week of heightened tensions, as the U.S. eased restrictions on Ukraine's use of American-made long-range missiles within Russia, and Russian president Vladimir Putin lowered the threshold for deploying nuclear weapons.

Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), with a range exceeding 5,500 kilometres (3,400 miles), are far beyond what is necessary to strike Ukraine.

However, these missiles are designed to carry nuclear warheads, and even using one with a conventional payload underscores Russia’s nuclear capabilities. The move also signals to Ukraine’s Western allies that Moscow can target them.

In a statement posted on Telegram on Thursday, Ukraine's air force reported that an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was launched at Dnipro, along with eight other missiles, of which Ukrainian forces intercepted six.

Local officials said the attack injured two people and caused damage to an industrial facility and a rehabilitation center for people with disabilities.

While the air force did not specify the type of ICBM used, it stated that the missile was launched from Russia’s Astrakhan region near the Caspian Sea.

(With inputs from Agencies)