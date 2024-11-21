Russia fires intercontinental ballistic missile at Ukraine, claims Kyiv

Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during an attack on Ukraine, marking the first use of such a powerful, nuclear-capable weapon in the ongoing conflict, Reuters quoted Ukraine's air force. Firefighters work at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine November 21, 2024. (via REUTERS)

The air force said the missile targeted the city of Dnipro in an early morning strike on Thursday. A source confirmed to AFP that this was the first deployment of this weapon by Russia since the war began in 2022.

The launch followed Ukraine's use of US and British missiles against targets inside Russia earlier in the week, which Moscow had warned would be seen as a significant escalation in the 33-month conflict.

Russia, which started the war in February 2022, has not yet responded to the Ukrainian air force's statement.

Russian missile attack

Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are strategic weapons primarily designed to carry nuclear warheads and form a key part of Russia's nuclear deterrent.

However, Ukraine did not specify the missile type or the warhead it carried, but there was no indication it was nuclear-armed.

The Russian attack targeted critical infrastructure and industrial sites in Dnipro, a city in central-eastern Ukraine, according to the air force.

The air force did not clarify the missile's specific target or the extent of damage caused. However, the regional governor confirmed that the strike damaged an industrial facility and triggered fires in Dnipro, injuring two people.

Russia also launched a Kinzhal hypersonic missile and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles during the attack, with six of the cruise missiles intercepted, according to Ukraine's air force.

The air force said, "In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation," but did not specify the type of ICBM used.

Russia-Ukraine war

Tensions escalated this week as the war reached its 1,000th day. On Wednesday, Russian war correspondents on Telegram and an anonymous official claimed that Kyiv launched British Storm Shadow cruise missiles into Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine.

A spokesperson for Ukraine's General Staff said he had no information about the incident, and Russia did not immediately confirm the strikes. The extent of any resulting damage remains unclear.

On Tuesday, Ukraine used US-supplied ATACMS missiles against Russia, following approval from US President Joe Biden. This decision comes just two months before Biden leaves office, with Donald Trump preparing to return to the White House.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)