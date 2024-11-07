North Korean soldiers addicted to porn after getting unrestricted internet access in Russia

North Korean soldiers, fighting Ukraine alongside Russia have reportedly grown addicted to porn after getting unrestricted internet access. As Moscow-North Korea ties get stronger, Russia deployed more than 7,000 North Korean soldiers to Ukraine border.(REUTERS)

“A usually reliable source tells me that the North Korean soldiers who have deployed to Russia have never had unfettered access to the internet before. As a result, they are gorging on pornography,” wrote Financial Times foreign affairs commentator Gideon Rachman in an X post.

Rachman added no more context on how the internet habits of the 10,000 North Korean soldiers were influenced by unfettered internet but the report claims that the soldiers are now "gorging" on adult content.

US Defense Department spokesperson Army Lt Col Charlie Dietz was asked about the new habits adopted by the soldiers who were sent by North Korea's Kim Jong Un to fight along with Putin's soldiers. He said he could not confirm any "North Korean internet habits or virtual extracurriculars", The New York Post reported.

7,000 North Korean soldiers in Ukraine

“We’re focused on the more serious aspects of North Korea’s involvement, if any, in Russia’s military operations. As for internet access, that’s a question best directed to Moscow. Right now, our attention remains on supporting Ukraine and addressing the more significant regional security concerns," he added.

As Moscow-North Korea ties get stronger, Russia deployed more than 7,000 North Korean soldiers, armed with AK-12 rifles, among other assault weapons, to Ukraine border.

The soldiers have undergone training at five sites in Russia for potential long-term support of Russia's "military operation" in Ukraine.

Most of the North Korean troops are believed to be culturally sheltered from the world of graphic internet pornography.

The North Korean troops are currently clashing with Ukrainian forces for the first time in the Kursk region in Russia.

