Trump's presidency 'not good' for the porn industry; adult star Maitland Ward reveals why

With the election season ramping up, adult star Maitland Ward is sharing her thoughts on what a second Trump presidency could mean for the porn industry. Once a familiar face on shows like Boy Meets World, Ward left the sitcom life and made a name for herself in adult films, but she doesn’t buy the idea that Trump would be a friend to porn stars. Maitland Ward doubts a second Trump presidency would benefit the porn industry

Given the strong backing he has from the religious right, who are notoriously anti-porn, Ward is skeptical about how much support the industry would actually receive.

Is Trump's presidency not good for the porn industry?

Speaking to TMZ, Ashley Maitland Welkos, who made her debut on a CBS soap opera in 1994 before switching careers, expressed her belief that a second Donald Trump presidency might not bode well for the booming porn industry. She pointed out that with “the religious right on his side,” they are “notoriously anti-porn.”

America is officially just two days away from the big election bombshells that will decide the future for the next four years. The outlet posed the question regarding Ward’s thoughts on other adult stars who claim they will be voting for the former president because they believe he will support the adult industry.

“Many of Trump’s supporters are God-fearing people who look down on the porn industry, so he’s not likely to do porn stars a ton of favors,” said The Bold and the Beautiful star, expressing her confusion over why others think Trump would be beneficial for the industry.

She sees it from an economic point of view, with some people saying Trump is better at handling the country's money than Kamala Harris. But, Maitland points out that the industry is doing great and mentions she's doing just fine financially.

Trump’s economy vs Harris’ abortion rights

Economy, tax cuts, abortion rights, and immigration are just a few key issues shaping the U.S. 2024 presidential election, with leading candidates presenting starkly different viewpoints. For Ward and many American women, abortion rights are particularly big, which greatly benefits Kamala Harris’s campaign

Ward emphasises that the economy isn't her top priority; instead, she believes abortion rights take precedence. She knew she wouldn’t support Trump after the conservative judges he appointed to the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Throughout his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump has continually shifted his position on abortion rights following the ruling that allowed 22 states to restrict access to the procedure. The Republican nominee has often claimed credit for the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, bragging that three of the justices he appointed played a key role in dismantling the constitutional right to abortion.

However, as Kamala Harris's approval ratings have risen, Trump has refrained from endorsing a federal abortion ban, suggesting in a March radio interview that “people are agreeing on 15,” referring to a 15-week limit.

During the first and last presidential debate between Harris and Trump on September 10, Harris cautioned the voters, “Understand, if Donald Trump were to be reelected, he will sign a national abortion ban.” Trump countered her claim, stating, “It's a lie. I'm not signing a ban, and there's no reason to sign a ban, because we've gotten what everybody wanted—Democrats, Republicans, and every legal scholar wanted it to be brought back into the states.”

When asked by debate moderator Linsey Davis whether he would veto a ban if Congress passed one, he replied, “I won't have to,” avoiding a definitive answer on his intentions.

He later clarified his stance, stating for the first time that he would veto a federal abortion ban. “It’s well-known that I would not support a federal abortion ban under any circumstances and would, in fact, veto it. The decision should rest with the states, reflecting the will of their voters—the will of the people!”