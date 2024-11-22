Trump breaks silence after Matt Gaetz withdraws as his attorney general pick

Donald Trump has addressed Matt Gaetz's withdrawal as his attorney general pick. The Florida Republican bowed out on Thursday following his failed attempt to convince the Senate to support his controversial nomination. Shortly after Gaetz's abrupt exit, the president-elect released a statement, lauding his former AG pick's decision to seek Senate confirmation. (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on November 13, 2024 shows US President Joe Biden meets with US President-elect Donald Trump (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 13, 2024, and US Representative Matt Gaetz (R), Republican of Florida, speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. US President-elect Donald Trump named right-wing Florida lawmaker Matt Gaetz as his attorney general November 13, 2024, rewarding the loyalty of a staunch ally who has defended the Republican in his legal battles and impeachment fights. (Photo by SAUL LOEB and ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

Trump breaks silence on Matt Gaetz's withdrawal as his attorney general pick

The future president nominated Gaetz nine days ago amid the ongoing probe into his alleged sexual relations with a minor. Trump's decision to pick the 42-year-old for the Justice Department post sent shockwaves across both parties. But on Wednesday, Gaetz suffered a final blow, as the House Ethics Committee declined to release its report on sexual misconduct allegations against him, the former representative withdrew his name from consideration to be Trump's attorney general.

ALSO READ: Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen gets into heated argument over wife

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz said in a statement, per Associated Press. “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.”

ALSO READ: Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski meet Trump; spark debate online: ‘The damage is done’

Moved by his action, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to address Gaetz's withdrawal. “I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect. Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!” the president-elect wrote.