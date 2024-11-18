Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski meet Trump; spark debate online: ‘The damage is done’

MSNBC anchors Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are seemingly trying to make amends with Donald Trump. The leftwing Morning Joe hosts revealed on Monday that they privately met with the president-elect, whom they have openly bashed over the years, to “restart communications.” Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski met with Donald Trump (X)

Morning Joe hosts meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

The husband and wife duo, who have been staunch Trump critics, met with the future president at Mar-a-Lago on Friday. “Five years of political warfare has deeply divided Washington and the country. We have been as clear as we know how in expressing our deep concerns about President Trump’s actions and words in the coarsening of public debate,” Brzezinski said while making the shocking revelation to her viewers.

“But for nearly 80 million Americans, election denialism, public trials, January 6th, were not as important as the issues that moved them to send Donald Trump back to the White House with their vote,” she went on, adding, “Joe and I realize it’s time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump but also talking with him.”

Scarborough revealed that they talked a “good bit” about various issues like abortion rights, illegal immigrants, and “threats of political retribution against political opponents and media outlets.” “It will come as no surprise to anybody who watches this show, has watched it over the past year or over the past decade, that we didn’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of issues, and we told him so,” he added.

He further told viewers that “we are not here to defend or normalize Donald Trump.” “We are here to report on him and to hopefully provide you insights that are going to better equip all of us in understanding these deeply unsettling times,” Scarborough added. Despite their enthusiasm to patch things up with the president-elect, netizens lashed out at them, accusing them of “hypocrisy.”

“These people make me sick! They have been spewing fear and propaganda and have made people hate him. They know MSM is dead so they are scrambling to stay relevant,” wrote a furious X user. “Joe and Mika's ratings have fallen into the toilet. They didn't have much of a choice when visiting (groveling ) Trump to attempt to repair their reputation. Unfortunately the damage has been done,” another added.

A third user said, “Translation: our ratings are in the toilet so we extended an olive branch to Trump and can you believe that fascist dictator agreed to talk to us after all we’ve done to him? These left owned media companies have no shame!” While a fourth noted, “Surprised they didn't choke on their own hypocrisy.”