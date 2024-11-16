Secret Service robot dog guards as JD Vance and wife Usha play with kids at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha, spent a peaceful afternoon with their three young children at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, enjoying some quality family time by the lagoon. As the children played with palm branches along the water, the family was kept secure by a high-tech watchful eye — a Secret Service robot dog. U.S. Vice President-elect JD Vance spends time with his children at President-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on November 15, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)

With a picturesque view of a bridge where journalists and Trump supporters could glimpse the luxurious estate, Vance, normally suited up, debuted his new yet casual look ahead of taking the prominent White House role.

JD Vance enjoys family time at Mar-A-Lago

JD Vance appears to be relishing his time at Donald Trump’s Florida estate, much like tech mogul Elon Musk, who is also making the most of his extended stay in Palm Beach. following Trump’s victory. On Friday, Vance, dressed casually in shorts and a polo took his children—sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel for an adventurous day out in newly released photos.

The kids were seen trying their hand at dangling palm branches into the water, while their mother, Usha watched, and Secret Service agents kept a close watch on the family, including a robot dog named Spot, on constant guard.

Also read: International Space Station ‘leaking’ with astronauts onboard, NASA fears ‘catastrophic failure’

The family outing follows an eventful Thursday evening where President-elect Donald Trump hosted an event to introduce his new cabinet picks. Among the notable nominees were RFK Jr. (Department of Health and Human Services), Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard (director of national intelligence), and Vivek Ramaswamy, with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz named as the attorney general despite controversy surrounding his stance on vaccines.

Usha Vance the wife of U.S. Vice President-elect JD Vance (L) spends time with her family at President-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump’s historical pick

On Friday, Trump continued announcing his new cabinet selections, naming Karoline Leavitt as his White House press secretary. At 27, Leavitt becomes the youngest to hold the position. She previously served as national press secretary for Trump’s campaign and worked as assistant press secretary during his first time in office. In the 2022 midterm elections, Leavitt ran for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District.

Also read: Bluesky crashes as Elon Musk’s X faces exodus, with Hollywood making shift; Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg…

“Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary,” Trump said in a statement according to the NY Post.

“Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator,” he continued. “I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.”