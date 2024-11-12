JD Vance will become president after Donald Trump if Democrats fail to do this, former Obama aide claims

One particular former aide under Obama, Brett Bruen, noted that should the Democratic party not regroup soon, JD Vance could be a potential successor to the presidency after holding the mantle of Vice presidency. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trumpgreets Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.AP/PTI(AP)

Bruen, the previous director of global engagement in the Obama White House and the current head of the Global Situation Room thinks that this recent election was not the Republican Party’s win but Donald Trump’s win.

Trump outperformed the former California senator Kamala Harris by winning majority of the swing states such as Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. But a closer look revealed Trump’s 312 to 226 victory in the electoral college, and the first time any Republican has defeated any Democrat in the popular vote since 2004.

Vance is playing second fiddle to Trump

“This is clearly Trump's victory, and it will be interesting to see what happens after Trump leaves office, and you have another Republican run for the presidency,” Bruen told The US Sun.

JD Vance, known for his memoir Hillbilly Elegy, chronicling his journey from a modest upbringing in rural Ohio to political prominence, has emerged as a major figure within the MAGA movement. At just 40 years old, Vance's position as Vice President makes him one of the youngest to ever hold the office and a clear front-runner for the 2028 presidential race.

“JD Vance was clearly chosen as the heir apparent in the MAGA movement,” Bruen noted. Vance, he added, is expected to “try and play an effective second fiddle role,” working alongside Trump while positioning himself as the next leader for the movement.

Not everyone sees Vance as a straightforward Trump successor

However, during the campaign, Vance faced criticisms, with some labelling him “awkward” and even “plain weird.” Tim Walz, former running mate to Harris, echoed these sentiments.

Democrats even attacked Vance as “misogynistic” for past comments referring to women without children as “childless cat ladies.”

“Whether or not Vance can discard some of the 'weird' factor and become a political figure in his own right, is still very much an open question,” Bruen noted.