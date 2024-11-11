Menu Explore
JD Vance blasts ‘disgusting fake meat’ as he hails Indian vegetarian cuisine, reveals meal he prepared for wife Usha

ByShweta Kukreti
Nov 11, 2024 10:15 PM IST

JD Vance lauded Indian vegetarian meals in his latest interview and opened up about his journey into a plant-based diet.

US Vice-President-elect JD Vance lauded Indian vegetarian meals and opened up about his journey into a plant-based diet that has been influenced by his Indian-American wife, Usha Vance.

JD Vance acknowledged that he was among those who believed that a meal is incomplete without meat. (AP)
JD Vance acknowledged that he was among those who believed that a meal is incomplete without meat. (AP)

During his recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, he discussed the negative effects of artificial meat and revealed his love for Indian vegetarian food.

Vance reveals what he prepared for Usha on their first date

Vance further recalled the first vegetarian meal he prepared for Usha while they were dating. “I wanted to make dinner. I wanted to really impress her,” he mentioned, while acknowledging that he had no idea at that time what vegetarians ate. He explained how he tried to make a “vegetarian pizza” for Usha by rolling out a sheet of crescent dough, covering it with raw broccoli, sprinkling it with ranch dressing, and baking it for forty-five minutes. He, however, dubbed his first attempt “disgusting.”

Complimenting the Indian cuisine, he stated on the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ that “They make very good vegetarian food.”

He mentioned how Usha's history has influenced his culinary path, particularly because he has moved away from packaged foods and leaned toward the flavourful and vibrant world of vegetarian cooking.

Vance acknowledged that he was among those who believed that a meal is incomplete without meat. “But if you're going vegetarian, eat paneer, rice, delicious chickpeas - do not eat this disgusting fake meat,” he asserted.

The Vice President-elect's response came after to Joe Rogan's criticised plant-based meat as “highly processed garbage.” But he quickly added that “If you want to eat vegetables and be vegetarian, eat Indian food.”

Also Read: JD Vance says ‘I feel good about this race’ after voting for Trump in Cincinnati

JD Vance says Usha makes ‘exceptional’ Indian food

As Vance agreed with Rogan, he revealed how Usha prepares incredibly tasty Indian food.

“My wife is Indian-American, and the vegetarian food she makes is exceptional,” he replied with a noticeable gleam in his eyes.

In the end, he recommended those who want to “embrace a vegetarian lifestyle” to try Indian cuisine as it has “incredible vegetarian options”.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
