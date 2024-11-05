JD Vance says ‘I feel good about this race’ after voting for Trump in Cincinnati

JD Vance is feeling optimistic about the election results after casting his vote for Donald Trump in Cincinnati. Speaking to reporters outside St. Anthony of Padua Church Tuesday morning, the Ohio state senator said that he and his wife had cast their ballots in favour of the former president. The GOP vice presidential nominee acknowledged that the 2024 race is closely divided, noting that should Americans “vote the wrong way” and elect Kamala Harris, “I’m still going to love you.” JD Vance is feeling optimistic about election results after voting for Donald Trump Tuesday morning(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

JD Vance looking optimistic after casting vote

The 40-year-old arrived at the Cincinnati polling location around 9 a.m. Tuesday, along with his wife, Usha Vance, and their children. Revealing his confidence about the results of the election, the Republican senator said, “I feel good. You never know until you know, but I feel good about this race.”

Vance also thanked those who came out to participate in “one of the great traditions in American democracy.” “I felt good about my own race a couple years ago when I voted in this exact same spot. Hopefully, it goes as well for President Trump and me as it went for me a couple years ago in the state of Ohio,” Vance went on, adding that no matter the outcome of the election, half the country would still be disappointed.

He continued to say, “I think my attitude is the best way to heal the rift in the country is to try to govern the country as well as we can, create as much prosperity as we can for the American people and remind our fellow Americans that we are all fundamentally on the same team, no matter how you voted.” Vance also revealed that he had not spoken with Trump at the time but plans on watching the election results with him in Palm Beach later in the day.

“I certainly hope you vote for Donald J Trump today … but if you vote the wrong way, in my view, I’m still going to love you, I’m still going to treat you as a fellow citizen and if I am lucky enough to be your vice president I’m going to fight hard for your dreams and your family over the next four years,” added Trump's running mate.