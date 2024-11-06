Trump gives shoutout to ‘Vice President-elect’ JD Vance, his wife Usha Chilukuri

Republican nominee Donald Trump clinched victory in the 2024 race to the White House, defeating rival Democrat Kamala Harris to become the 47th President of the United States. Trump's running mate JD Vance also thanked him for the opportunity to be a part of this journey. (AFP/Bloomberg)

Hours earlier, when a majority of the American media had just projected his win, Trump addressed his supporters in Florida and claimed victory.

The Associated Press called Trump's official victory against Harris in the presidential elections.

Addressing a sea of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, Donald Trump said, “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate.” He termed this as the "greatest political movement of all time", adding that "there has never been anything like this in this country and maybe beyond."

Present on the stage with Trump was his wife Melania Trump, his family, key staffers, and mainly his running mate and Ohio Senator JD Vance along with wife Usha Vance.

Trump's praises for JD, Usha Vance

Trump did not leave the chance to appreciate Vance. "I want to be the first one to congratulate, now I can say Vice President-elect JD Vance. And his remarkable and beautiful wife, Usha Vance."

While addressing the crowd of supporters, JD Vance thanked and appreciated "Mr President" for allowing him to be a part of what he described as an "incredible journey".

"I thank you for the trust you placed in me. I think we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America," Vance said.

He told the crowd that under Trump's leadership, the Republican administration will never stop fighting for Americans' dreams, and the future of their children, adding that "after the greatest political comeback in American history, we are going to lead the greatest economic comeback in American history under Donald Trump's leadership".

Notably, the Ohio Senator's Indian-American wife -- Usha Chilukuri Vance -- works as a litigator in San Francisco and Washington DC. She will become the first non-white Second Lady of the US. Usha and JD met at Yale Law School and got married in Kentucky in 2014. The couple have three kids -- Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.

‘Will fight until last breath’

Furthermore, Trump thanked the "American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th President and your 45th President."

"This is a great job. There is no job like this. This is the most important job in the world...Nothing will stop me from keeping my word to you," the Republican leader said. Trump assured that he would fight for every American citizen until his very last breath. Every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and for your future. "I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America," he added.

Meanwhile, in a major blow to the Democrats, Trump has so far won four major swing states – Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

In the 2020 elections, Trump had lost the race to the Oval Office against Democrat Joe Biden with 46.9% votes nationally. Biden had overall secured 51.3% votes, with six of the seven swing states painted blue.