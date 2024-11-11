Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy teases role in Donald Trump’s second administration

Vivek Ramaswamy, a former presidential contender and staunch Donald Trump supporter, hinted at a potential position in the 47th US President's forthcoming cabinet, stating that he has a “couple great options” at his disposal. Vivek Ramaswamy would be responsible for implementing and crafting the details of Trump's immigration policy if he gets the job of director of the Department of Homeland Security.(AFP)

Jonathan Karl questioned the biotech entrepreneur during his Sunday appearance on ABC's This Week if he would be a member of a second Trump government, which is said to be being crafted by the Trump transition team around political appointees who prioritise devotion to the President-elect above anything else.

When asked what specific position he would lead, the Indian-American biotech entrepreneur was imprecise, but he acknowledged that he was engaged in “high-impact discussions” about his future.

“There's a couple great options on the table,” Ramaswamy stated, as Karl brought up the soon-to-be-vacant Senate seat in Ohio, which is now held by Vice President-elect JD Vance, and the job of Homeland Security director, during the discussion. He went on to say that he intends to make the biggest possible impact on this nation.

A look at possible options on Ramaswamy's table

It is being said that Ramaswamy is most likely to pursue the two positions mentioned by Karl.

Ramaswamy would be responsible for implementing and crafting the details of Trump's immigration policy if he gets the job of director of the Department of Homeland Security. Earlier, Trump promised that if re-elected, he would begin America's first mass deportation operation of the modern era, aiming to remove at least one million illegal immigrants from the US.

On the other hand, Ramaswamy may have a simpler path to becoming a political sensation in Ohio. In this election cycle, his home state has become widely red because Democrats at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and elsewhere in in Washington have dismissed the state as a lost cause in presidential contests.

Vance's seat in Ohio will fall vacant in January due to his election as vice president, and the Republican governor of the state will appoint someone to fill it. A special election will be held in 2026 to decide who will serve out Vance's term.