‘Absolutely’: Elon Musk reacts as Vivek Ramaswamy suggests ‘the only way’ to save America after Trump's massive win

ByShweta Kukreti
Nov 11, 2024 05:48 PM IST

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, agreed with biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who suggested “the only way” to save the United States following Donald Trump's massive win in the presidential election.

Ramaswamy declared that the nation's legal immigration system is “broken” and endorsed the proposal to expel illegal immigrants in large numbers.(Getty Images via AFP)

Taking to X on Monday, top Indian-American advisor to President-elect Trump argued that “a band of small-government revolutionaries” can “save our nation.”

Responding to Ramaswamy's remarks, Musk expressed curiosity to learn about Trump's recommendations for positions in his incoming administration.

“Absolutely! Would be interesting to hear recommendations for roles in the new administration for consideration by the President,” Musk wrote.

In addition, Musk also reposted another post by Ramaswamy that described the Republicans' overwhelming win in US elections as a “once in a century” chance to “radically downsize the size, scope, and mission of the federal government.”

Ramaswamy shares his views on US' legal immigration system

Meanwhile, Ramaswamy declared that the nation's legal immigration system is “broken” and endorsed the proposal to expel illegal immigrants in large numbers.

According to him, anyone who breached the law when they entered the country has no right to remain in the US and should leave the nation.

“Do we have a broken legal immigration system? Yes, we do. But I think the first step is going to be to restore the rule of law, to do it in a very pragmatic way,” the entrepreneur turned-politician stated in an interview with ABC News.

Also Read: Trump 'border czar' Tom Homan's old remark on deportation goes viral; Internet warns ‘Pack your bags, everyone’

Musk may get major role in Trump administration

Trump became the 47th president of the United States and the only second commander-in-chief in more than a century to win two nonconsecutive terms in office.

Musk emerged as a fervent supporter of Trump throughout the recently concluded US presidential election. The SpaceX CEO is expected to play a significant role in Trump's administration. However, there hasn't been any clarity on the matter.

During his first address on November 6 after winning the election, Trump lauded Musk as the most “genius person” and stressed the need for US to protect geniuses like him in future.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
