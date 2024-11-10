Can Elon Musk launch Starlink in India? Centre presents a security checklist

The Indian government's department of telecommunications has imposed strict security checks on Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon before securing their approval to provide satellite communication services reported The Economic Times. Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon are yet to pass security checks for satellite service approval in India(Representational Image/Pixabay)

The two companies will have to provide detailed information for compliance with additional security checks on key parameters such as data security and coverage areas.

Bharti-backed OneWeb and Reliance's Jio partnership with SES have already received the stamp of approval.

An official told ET that the department has sent letters to both companies demanding the relevant information for compliance and have not yet received replies. “Their applications can be processed only after they submit the compliance,” said the official.

Another official said that the department would wait for a while to get a reply from the companies to ensure that “all the boxes are ticked”.

As per security requirements, companies providing satellite communication services have to make their terminals stop communicating in case of a shift in latitudinal and longitudinal position.

Security risks from satellite services especially in areas bordering neighbouring countries is being monitored by India to prevent unauthorised access, which has prompted the stringent security checks.

Elon Musk's Starlink has already provided the government with an official declaration that none of their investors are from countries sharing land borders with India, especially China and Pakistan.

Meanwhile the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is formulating recommendations on pricing and other important terms for the allocation of the satellite spectrum.

Traditional telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea are lobbying for the same rules to be applied to both terrestrial operators and satellite operators.