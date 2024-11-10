Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Can Elon Musk launch Starlink in India? Centre presents a security checklist

ByHT News Desk
Nov 10, 2024 09:45 AM IST

Starlink and Amazon's satellite communication services are yet to secure approval due to additional security checks

The Indian government's department of telecommunications has imposed strict security checks on Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon before securing their approval to provide satellite communication services reported The Economic Times.

Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon are yet to pass security checks for satellite service approval in India(Representational Image/Pixabay)
Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon are yet to pass security checks for satellite service approval in India(Representational Image/Pixabay)

The two companies will have to provide detailed information for compliance with additional security checks on key parameters such as data security and coverage areas.

Also Read: Plan afoot for AIIMS Delhi’s satellite centre in Ghaziabad: YNo auction for satellite spectrum, says Scindiaogi

Bharti-backed OneWeb and Reliance's Jio partnership with SES have already received the stamp of approval.

An official told ET that the department has sent letters to both companies demanding the relevant information for compliance and have not yet received replies. “Their applications can be processed only after they submit the compliance,” said the official.

Also Read: No auction for satellite spectrum, says Scindia

Another official said that the department would wait for a while to get a reply from the companies to ensure that “all the boxes are ticked”.

Also Read: Exclusive: CCS clears launch of 52 surveillance satellites

As per security requirements, companies providing satellite communication services have to make their terminals stop communicating in case of a shift in latitudinal and longitudinal position.

Security risks from satellite services especially in areas bordering neighbouring countries is being monitored by India to prevent unauthorised access, which has prompted the stringent security checks.

Elon Musk's Starlink has already provided the government with an official declaration that none of their investors are from countries sharing land borders with India, especially China and Pakistan.

Meanwhile the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is formulating recommendations on pricing and other important terms for the allocation of the satellite spectrum.

Traditional telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea are lobbying for the same rules to be applied to both terrestrial operators and satellite operators.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //