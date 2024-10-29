Plan afoot for AIIMS Delhi’s satellite centre in Ghaziabad: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that a process is afoot to have a satellite centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, in Ghaziabad. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders at an event in Meerut on October 29. (HT photo)

He said the state government was ready to provide land for it and that talks were on with the AIIMS, Delhi, in this regard. Yogi said the centre would benefit the people of western UP districts like Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Hapur.

The CM was addressing a gathering after attending the foundation stone laying ceremony of 100-bed Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Meerut’s Kankarkheda locality.

Prime minister Narendra Modi attended the programme virtually and laid the foundation stone of the hospital that will be built through the labour department at a cost of ₹150 crore.

Yogi said the workers of Meerut will get facilities like the hospitals of Lucknow and Gorakhpur. He also said there were only 17 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh till 2017, and after that they have been built or are being built in 64 of the 75 districts in the state.

The CM said people above 70 years of age will now get the benefit of the Ayushman scheme, which was launched on Tuesday by PM Modi.

The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various health sector projects worth about ₹12,850 crore on the occasion of 9th Ayurveda Day in New Delhi earlier in the day. Yogi said this year’s theme for Ayurveda Day is ‘Ayurveda Innovation for Global Health’.

Yogi said Meerut has emerged as the biggest infrastructure hub of western Uttar Pradesh with connectivity by several expressways, rapid railway and metro that has reduced their travel time to Delhi and other destinations.

Talking about Meerut’s contribution in sports, the CM said, “Meerut is making its mark in the world in sports under ODOP (One District-One Product). The state’s sports university is being built in Meerut. Once the sports university is ready, it will produce Olympians and new players will be discovered and groomed.”

He said new universities and technical centres were also being established in Meerut to develop it as a hub of education. The CM also extended Diwali greetings to the people of the state. Many state ministers, including Somendra Tomar, Dinesh Khatik, and Meerut MP Arun Govil were prominent among those present on the occasion.

The CM said this will be the first Diwali after the Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala in Ayodhya. He urged people that on the arrival of Ramlala, lamps should be lit in their homes along with Ayodhya.