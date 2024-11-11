Trump 'border czar' Tom Homan's old remark on deportation goes viral; Internet warns ‘Pack your bags, everyone’

Donald Trump, the US president-elect, named former director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan as his “Border Czar” on Monday, saying he is confident he can send “illegal aliens back to their country of origin.” Former Acting Director of U.S. Immigration And Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan (REUTERS)

Hailing Homan, Trump boasted “nobody is better" than him “at controlling our borders”. Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, the President-elect declared, “I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”

During Trump's first term in the White House, Homan supported his “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which deviated from the custom of retaining family members together while they are being held in custody and facing deportation. This led to the separation of thousands of undocumented migrant children from their families, which sparked intense criticism.

Homan old video goes viral

Meanwhile, a video of Homan responding to a crucial question from 60 minutes about deportation has gone viral on social media.

In an interview, Homan, however, dismissed the likelihood of comparable effects should Trump's promises for the mass deportation of undocumented migrants come to fruition, stating that “families could be deported together.”

The interviewer stated, “We have seen one estimate that says it would cost $88 billion to deport a million people a year.”

In response, Homan said, “I don't know if that's accurate or not.”

The interviewer asked more questions, “Is that what American taxpayer should expect? What price do you put on national security is that worth it. Is there a way to carry out mass deportation without separating families.”

“Of course yes, families can be deported together,” Homan replied firmly.

Internet reacts to Homan's stance on deportation

Tesla CEO Elon Musk too congratulated Homan on being granting the duty for enforcing US border.

Meanwhile, several X users reacted to the viral clip, which shows Homan's stand on deportation, with one agreeing with his view writing: “Families can be shown the door.”

“Trump picking the right people and this man Tom Homan seems to be the right man for the biggest task. He is clear and concise,” another commented.

“That's a honest answer,” a third user appreciated Homan.

“Tom Homan’s response underscores a tough stance on immigration enforcement, but the real challenge is balancing security with compassion. Tough questions need tough solutions, but we must always consider humanity,” fourth user remarked.

“Pack your bags, everyone! It’s time for a one way trip to the land of ‘wherever you came from!” fifth person stated.