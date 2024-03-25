Elon Musk makes major statement ahead of US elections; Is SpaceX CEO endorsing Trump?

Ahead of the US presidential elections, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made a major statement that appears to support former US President Donald Trump, who is all set to challenge incumbent Joe Biden. In a post on X, Elon Musk said the United States "is toast" if the Republican party does not prevail in the 2024 election.(AFP)

Musk, a vocal critic of Biden, stated that America now requires a red wave, adding that the United States "is toast" if the Republican party does not prevail in the 2024 election.

Musk posted on his social media platform X (previously Twitter): "I voted 100% Dem until a few years ago. Now, I think we need a red wave or America is toast."

At several instances, Musk has slammed Biden's way of tackling the Southern border crisis and accused the Democrats of being "controlled by the unions".

Previously, he admitted that he voted for Biden in the 2020 election, but he became critical of Biden after Tesla was barred from the president's 2021 electric vehicle summit.

Musk hasn't ruled out the possibility of endorsing Trump

Musk, during The New York Times Dealbook Summit in November, clarified that he will not be voting for Biden, adding that it doesn't mean he would back Trump.

Both Musk and Trump confirmed about their recent meeting at the X owner's friend place following the reports that the duo met as ex-US president is seeking new donors for his campaign. In an interview with former CNN host Don Lemon, Musk stated Trump did not request any financial assistance and that he will not pay his legal fees in any circumstances.

However, Musk has not rejected the prospect of endorsing a candidate in the White race.

"I want to make a considered decision before the election, and if I do decide to endorse a candidate then I would explain exactly why," he said.

Earlier in March, The Washington Post reported that Trump proposed to sell his social media platform Truth Social to Musk. Citing two unnamed sources, the report said that the offer was made last summer when Musk was already running X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the sources, the two discussed the matter "more than was previously known," and Trump told his confidants that the X owner should buy Truth Social despite the failed talks.