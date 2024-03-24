Neuralink's first human patient makes post using telepathy device. Here's what Elon Musk said

Neuralink, a brain-chip company founded by Elon Musk, live-streamed its first patient implanted with a chip using his mind to play online chess. In the video, Noland Arbaugh—who had a diving accident that left him paralyzed below the shoulder—played chess on his laptop and used the Neuralink gadget to move the cursor. Recently, Arbaugh made his first-ever tweet on the micro-blogging platform, and it has gone viral and even prompted a response from Musk. Nolan Arbaugh, 29, (right, with a Neuralink engineer) has become the first person to ever use the Neuralink tech.

"Twitter banned me because they thought I was a bot, @X and @elonmusk reinstated me because I am," wrote Arbaugh in his post. (Also Read: Watch: Elon Musk’s first Neuralink brain chip patient plays chess using telepathy. Did he win?)

Later, Musk retweeted this and wrote, "First ever post made just by thinking, using the @Neuralnk telepathy device!"

The post, made by Arbaugh was shared on March 22. Since being posted, it has gained more than 67 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Several took to the comments section and shared their reactions.

An individual wrote, "The first telepathic tweet. What a time to be alive. The future is gonna be great everyone, so let's get there sooner!"

A second added, "Can you share more about what the interface is for typing? Are you moving a mouse over a digital keyboard and clicking each letter or something else?"

"Incredible. A little scary that you thought this into existence, but incredible," posted a third. (Also Read: Neuralink livestreams first human patient playing chess with mind, Elon Musk reacts to video)

A fourth shared, "This is such an inspiring and nice story to see what Neuralink and Elon are doing for you. You're breaking barriers."

"Thank you for sharing your journey with us! I loved watching your video! I especially loved seeing the smile on your face. Your excitement is contagious!" commented a fifth.

A sixth said, "Thank you for sharing your experience with

@neuralink with us. It's really inspiring to see what's possible, and it's awesome to see your smile getting used to it."

What are your thoughts on this post?