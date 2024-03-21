Neuralink livestreams first human patient playing chess with mind, Elon Musk reacts to video

Elon Musk’s brain science startup, Neuralink, shared an update about its first human patient on a video livestream. The clip shows a quadriplegic individual using the company’s brain implant to control a computer. The tech billionaire also reshared the video on X and called it a demonstration of "telepathy". Elon Musk took to X to react to Neuralink's video of its first patient playing chess with his mind. (AFP)

In the video released by Neuralink, 29-year-old Noland Arbaugh, who is paralysed below his shoulders, demonstrates how he uses the implant to control his computer. In the video, he moves a cursor “just by thinking”. He also plays chess and controls the music on his computer the same way.

Elon Musk re-shared the video on X and wrote, “Livestream of Neuralink demonstrating “Telepathy” – controlling a computer and playing video games just by thinking.

