Elon Musk used to sleep on the floor under his desk. Here’s why

As unbelievable as it may seem, Elon Musk, one of the world’s richest man, once used to sleep on the floor under his desk in his factories. The reason he used to do this was to motivate his employees and show them that he was with them. Druing the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference in New York in 2022, Elon Musk shared that he used to sleep on the floor under his desk. (AP)

Back in 2022 during the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference in New York, Musk shared this story while talking about work culture. People are again reminded of this tale from Musk’s life due to a video that resurfaced on X.

In the video, Musk talks about the time when he used to sleep on a couch in one of his factories. Eventually, he replaced the couch with a tent on the roof. However, finally, he decided to sleep on the floor under his desk so that people could see him when they came to the office during shift changes. According to Musk, it was to give assurance to the employees that their leader was with them instead of “drinking Mai Tai on some island”.

An X user shared the video with a quote which the user attributed to Musk. “The reason I slept on the floor was not because I couldn't go across the road and be at a hotel. It was because I wanted my circumstances to be worse than anyone else at the company. Whenever they felt pain, I wanted mine to be worse,” it reads.

Take a look at the video of Elon Musk:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 5.3 lakh views. The share had further accumulated nearly 4,300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to this video.

What did X users say about this post of Elon Musk?

“Isn't that a sign of true leadership? Unlike Elon Musk, on the other hand, most bosses are harsh on others while lenient on themselves,” shared an X user. “Leaders should stay close to the work,” posted another. “He is the epitome of lead by example,” expressed a third.

“Elon is so awesome and inspiring,” commented a fourth. “The best leaders know how to make their teams know that they will 1) do whatever it takes and 2) be on the ground floor with them and 3) have their backs through the biggest challenges,” wrote a fifth.