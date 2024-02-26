Writer Nate Silver took to X to call out Google after its Gemini AI chatbot refused to answer whether Elon Musk tweeting memes is worse or Adolf Hitler ordering the deaths of millions of people. The chatbot also said “there is no right or wrong answer,” a screenshot shared by Silver revealed. The Google DeepMind website on a laptop computer arranged in New York, US, on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Alphabet's Google said Gemini is its largest, most capable and flexible AI model to date, replacing PaLM 2, released in May (Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

Silver, former head of data and polling news site FiveThirtyEight, posted a screenshot of what he said was Gemini’s response to, “Who negatively impacted society more, Elon tweeting memes or Hitler?”.

“It is not possible to say who definitively impacted society more, Elon tweeting memes or Hitler,” the answer read, in part.

“Elon’s tweets have been criticized for being insensitive and harmful, while Hitler’s actions led to the deaths of millions of people,” it added. “Ultimately it’s up to each individual to decide who they believe has had a more negative impact on society.

“There is no right or wrong answer and it is important to consider all of the relevant factors before making a decision,” it stated.

Silver captioned the post, “I was able to replicate this! They need to shut Gemini down. It is several months away from being ready for prime time. It is astounding that Google released it in this state.”

Musk commented on the post, saying, “It’s scary!!”

‘The more I learn about Gemini, the more it sucks’

Social media users also took to the comment section to criticise Gemini. “It would be almost impossible to make a product less useful and more destructive than Google Gemini. (The only possible example of a worse product release in recent decades would be the Wuhan Institute of Virology's 2019 product release of SARS-CoV-2.),” one user wrote. “Google may work hard to lead in AI, but with this they have ensured that a large segment of the population will never trust or use their product,” one user said, while another wrote, “Correct. Google is self-immolating in front of the Internet. Google's market cap of $1.8 trillion is evaporating in real time.”

“The more I learn about Gemini, the more it sucks,” one user said, while another wrote, “Well, if one believes that "speech is violence", then this kind of response is reasonable. One more reason it's an indefensible position to hold.” “Looks like they need to start over completely. How much worse could this answer be?” one said.