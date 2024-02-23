Musk says Google executive ensured prompt action to fix ‘racial and gender bias’ in Gemini

After raising concerns over Gemini AI following reports of inaccuracies in depicting historical figures, X owner Elon Musk said Google has assured an action to fix the “racial and gender bias” in the tech giant's latest image generation model. X owner Elon Musk(REUTERS)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Musk wrote: "A senior exec at Google called and spoke to me for an hour last night. He assured me that they are taking immediate action to fix the racial and gender bias in Gemini."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Time will tell,” he added.

Elon Musk calls Google 'insane' and ‘anti-civilisation’

Musk has criticized Google for its Gemini AI chatbot's text-to-image creation function. Alphabet's Google has announced that it is halting Gemini's picture production of individuals. Google will issue a revised version soon, it said, adding, "We're aware that Gemini is offering inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions."

It all started when Musk joined the conversation on Friday, reacting to a user's tweet on X . In the post, Gemini created an image of George Washington as a black man.

Also Read: ‘It’s coming': Elon Musk hints at Xmail launch as alternative to Gmail; here's all you need to know

The Tesla CEO emphasised on the issue, saying, "The problem is not just Google Gemini, it's Google search too."

The tech billionaire noted that the issue is "extremely concerning."

Musk described Google as "insane" and "anti-civilization," claiming that the firm overreached with the AI's image-generation capabilities of Gemini.

"I'm glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all," he wrote on X.

Musk also slammed Gemini's product lead, Jack Krawczyk, saying, “I'm not picking on some rando. This nut is a big part of why Google's AI is so racist & sexist.”

Gemini AI Image Generation

Google began image production using its Gemini AI models earlier this month. However, people have complained that the model returns historical photos that are occasionally incorrect. Since the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022, Google has rushed to develop an AI software competitor.

Google previously introduced Bard, a generative AI chatbot that was renamed as Gemini earlier this month. Google introduced premium membership plans in Gemini, which consumers could use to improve the AI model's reasoning powers.

Krawczyk, Senior Director of Product for Gemini at Google, said, “Historical contexts have more nuance to them and we will further tune to accommodate that.”